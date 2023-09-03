Bad news as Eskom ramps up load shedding to stage 5

The country will alternate between stage 4 and 5 load shedding until further notice.

Eskom said it will publish another update should any significant changes occur. Photo: iStock

Embattled power utility Eskom has announced that stage 5 load shedding will be implemented from 4pm on Sunday until 5am on Monday morning.

This will be followed by Stage 4 load shedding from 5am until 4pm on Monday.

Eskom spokesperson Daphne Mokwena said this pattern will be repeated daily until further notice.

ALSO READ: ‘Intense load shedding due to planned outages’ – Ramokgopa says Eskom to ramp up maintenance

Mokwena said the increase in the deliberate power cuts is necessary to recover emergency generation reserves.

“The higher stages of load shedding is necessary due to the increase in generation planned maintenance, from an average of 3 000MW in June to an average of 6 000 MW in September, coupled with the recent multiple generation unit failures.”

Breakdowns

Mokwena said Eskom will publish another update should any significant changes occur.

“Breakdowns are currently at 16 572MW of generating capacity while the capacity out of service for planned maintenance is 6 287MW. Over the weekend a generating unit at Duvha, Hendrina, Tutuka and two generating units at Kendal power stations were taken offline for repairs.

“In the same period a generating unit at Arnot, Camden and Grootvlei power stations were returned to service. The delay in returning to service a generating unit at Kendal and Tutuka power stations is also contributing to the current capacity constraints,” Mokwena said.

READ MORE: SA should brace for higher stages of load shedding going into 2024

Mokwena added that Eskom teams are working tirelessly to return these generating units to service.

“Eskom’s load forecast for the evening peak demand is 26 608MW and we appeal to the members of the public to continue reducing demand by switching off non-essential appliances.

“We would like to thank those who do heed the call to use electricity sparingly and efficiently, including switching off geysers and pool pumps from 17:00 to 21:00, as this lowers demand and helps in alleviating the pressure on the power system and contributes to lower stages of load shedding.” Mokwena said.