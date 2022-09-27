Load Shedding

Cheryl Kahla
Audience and Content Strategist
2 minute read
27 Sep 2022
3:57 pm

‘We’re not stupid’: South Africa has no chill for Eskom’s load shedding update

Cheryl Kahla

Higher stages of load shedding may be required if the diesel supply constraints persist.

Higher stages of load shedding may be required if the diesel supply constraints persist. Photo: iStock

Eskom will be implementing stage 4 load shedding from 4pm on Tuesday, 27 September until midnight, and South Africans have no time for it.

The ‘reminder’ follows after the embattled power utility implemented stage 3 until Thursday, between 12am and 4pm.

Currently: Stage 4 load shedding

However, once the clock strikes 4pm, stage 4 load shedding will come into effect until 12am – the ‘evening peak times’.

On Sunday, Eskom said another announcement will be published on Wednesday, “or as soon as there are any significant changes”.

Since nothing significant changed since then, we’re alternating between stage 3 and stage 4 rolling blackouts every day.

Diesel shortage

Why? Because Eskom is allegedly “still experiencing constraints from its diesel suppliers”, which is affecting service to the Ankerlig and Gourikwa Open Cycle Gas Turbines.

Even though Eskom is expecting diesel deliveries on Thursday, the power utility said “the uncertainty of supply persists”, and higher stages of load shedding may be required.

In addition, one generation unit had been removed from both Camden and Kriel power stations “for repairs“.

South Africans react

Of course, South Africans took the comment section of Eskom’s tweet, and the lack of chill was noticeable.

One user said: “Please, we know, don’t remind us of this nonsense. Just tell us when you are able to deliver what you are supposed to deliver”.

Another netizen couldn’t stand that South Africa is “now the laughing stock of Namibia”, while another said:

Msunu wena nonke and equally futhi [trash emoji]. Might as well keep your damn electricity”.

We’ve included more gems below, for your amusement.

