Eskom looks forward to working with Ramokgopa as load shedding reduced for weekend

Eskom Operations and Maintenance Manager Daphne Mokwena said the ailing parastatal is looking forward to working with the newly appointed Minister of Electricity Kgosientsho Ramokgopa.

Ramokgopa was officially sworn in as Electricity Minister on Tuesday night, after being appointed to the portfolio during a Cabinet reshuffle by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The new minister has a mammoth task to address the current load shedding crisis which has seen the power cuts spike to unprecedented stages in recent months.

Interventions

Speaking to The Citizen, Moekena said the interventions implemented by Ramokgopa are expected to reduce load shedding.

“We are looking forward to work with him. We are positive that his intervention and SOD (state of disaster) regulations will reduce load shedding. As the minister has announced, the timelines will be shared once ready as they are priority,” Mokoena said.

Patience

Ramokgopa has requested patience as he deals with the current load shedding crisis.

“One of the major difficulties in the management of this crisis is that we failed to communicate sufficiently to the general public. But I want to say that I am more than confident that we are going to resolve load shedding,” Ramokgopa said.

Load shedding reprieve

Meanwhile, there is some reprieve for South Africans with load shedding being reduced to from stage 4 to stage 3 over the weekend with stage 1 load shedding expected for Sunday morning.

The crumbling parastatal made the announcement on Friday.

Mokwena said stage 4 load shedding will continue to be implemented until 5am on Saturday.

“Thereafter, stage 3 load shedding will be implemented from Saturday 5am until 5am on Sunday. Stage 1 load shedding will then be implemented until 4pm on Sunday and then revert to stage 3 load shedding.

“A further update will be published as soon as any significant changes occur,” Mokoena said.

Generation units

Mokoena added that over the past 24 hours, a generating unit each at Duvha, Kriel and Matla power stations were successfully returned to service.

“During the same period a generating unit each at Camden and Kendal power stations were taken offline for repairs. The return to service of a generating unit each at Hendrina, Medupi and Tutuka, power stations are delayed.

The repairs to the damaged towers from Cahora Bassa in Mozambique is continuing and is anticipated to be completed by early next week,” she said.

Eskom said breakdowns have been reduced to 16 469MW of generating capacity while 4 652MW of generating capacity is out of service for planned maintenance.

