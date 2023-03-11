Daily news update: Tshwane mayor drama, load shedding, and Mark Pilgrim memorial

Citizen Reporter

‘Broke’ ex-mayor could be forced to pay back salary to City of Tshwane

Former City of Tshwane mayor Dr Murunwa Makwarela at Tshwane House on 1 March 2022. Picture: Neil McCartney

City of Tshwane is considering whether to institute legal proceedings to recover the salary paid to former mayor Dr Murunwa Makwarela when he was a councillor.

In a twist of events, Makwarela resigned as City of Tshwane mayor on Friday, just a day after reclaiming his position.

The former Tshwane council speaker has also vacated his position as a PR councillor for the Congress of the People (Cope).

‘Anyone using logic would have found it’: Madonsela takes shot at Mpofu after ‘malevolent’ questions

Former public protector advocate Thuli Madonsela during an interview on 4 October 2018, in Stellenbosch. Photo by Gallo Images / Esa Alexander

Former public protector Thuli Madonsela has hit back at Advocate Dali Mpofu after he cast doubt on her status as an advocate earlier this week.

During Madonsela’s appearance at the parliamentary hearing into suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane, Mpofu asked her if she was registered with the Legal Practice Council (LPC).

Madonsela replied by stating: “It’s immaterial”.

Eskom looks forward to working with Ramokgopa as load shedding reduced for weekend

A general view of Eskom’s Tutuka Power Station in Standerton, South Africa. Picture: Gallo Images/Rapport/Deon Raath

Eskom Operations and Maintenance Manager Daphne Mokwena said the ailing parastatal is looking forward to working with the newly appointed Minister of Electricity Kgosientsho Ramokgopa.

Ramokgopa was officially sworn in as Electricity Minister on Tuesday night, after being appointed to the portfolio during a Cabinet reshuffle by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The new minister has a mammoth task to address the current load shedding crisis which has seen the power cuts spike to unprecedented stages in recent months.

SABC board: Dithering Ramaphosa refers overdue appointments back to Parliament

General views of the SABC building in Auckland Park, Johannesburg on 18 November 2020. Picture: Michel Bega

Letters continue to fly to and from between Parliament and President Cyril Ramaphosa, with no decision in sight on the appointment of a new board for the SABC.

The public broadcaster has been without a board for five months despite Parliament having forwarded the names of 12 candidates and an additional three to Ramaphosa last year.

In the latest letter to National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula published by the Parliamentary Monitoring Group (PMG) and dated 9 March, Ramaphosa again raises concerns about the three additional candidates, adding that some of the issues he had raised previously were never satisfactorily answered.

WATCH: Striking Nehawu workers meet their match in Westbury

Demonstrators picket outside the Helen Joseph Hospital in Johannesburg, 6 March 2023, as part of the Nehawu strike. Workers are demanding a 10% salary increase. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

During ongoing protests by the National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu), residents of Coronationville, Westbury and surrounding areas quelled a demonstration outside the Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital.

On Thursday, Health Minister Joe Phaahla said at least four people had died as a result of the strike action by Nehawu.

Phaahla and Gauteng MEC for Health and Wellness Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko conducted site visits to health facilities affected by protests, beginning with the Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital.

Mark Pilgrim memorial: ‘Goodbye my lover, my friend’ Adrienne says in emotional tribute

Adrienne Watkins speaks at Mark Pilgrim’s memorial service. Picture: Supplied

The intimate memorial service of radio legend Mark Pilgrim took place outdoors in Johannesburg on Friday morning, as his partner Adrienne Watkins spoke out for the first time.

The service was organised by HOT 102.7 FM with the help of Adrienne, and speakers included childhood friends, business clients turned friends and Adrienne herself.

The memorial started at exactly 9.41 am, which is the universal time for Apple devices, Adrienne informed attendees.

Mbuyane reveals Pirates bosses’ interference in team selection

Former Orlando Pirates striker Thulasizwe “Juju-Man” Mbuyane (Picture: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Former Orlando Pirates striker Thulasizwe Mbuyane has revealed that the club’s administrative manager Floyd Mbele and director Stanley “Screamer” Tshabalala did not want him to get game time at the club.

Mbuyane, who played for Pirates between 2008 until 2014, was among crowd favourites at the Buccaneers.

“Juju-man”, as Mbuyane was affectionately known in the football circles, revealed during an interview with TK that Roger de Sa told him that Mbele and Tshabalala did not want him to play him at Pirates.

