Load shedding updates: Stage 2 and 3 expected next week

Load shedding will be reduced to stage 3 on Monday morning, and to stage 2 on Tuesday morning, as Eskom prepares for the week’s power outlook.

On Saturday night, the utility confirmed that stage 4 load shedding would be implemented from Sunday until Monday morning at 5am, “to conserve the limited diesel stocks and to create space to replenish the dam levels in the pumped storage schemes.”

A number of breakdowns have also been reported, while a generating unit each at Grootvlei and Matimba power stations were taken offline for repairs over the past 24 hours.

There have been delays in bringing generation units at Arnot and Duvha power stations back online, resulting in capacity constraints.

But one generating unit each at Kriel and Matla power stations have returned to service.

“We currently have 6 392MW on planned maintenance, while another 16 318MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns.”

Fuel reserves have to be conserved after Eskom confirmed it had depleted its budget to acquire diesel needed for open cycle gas turbines.

“The imminent refuelling and maintenance outage, as well as the long-term operation project of Unit 1

of the Koeberg Nuclear Power Station, together with the October chimney failure that has forced three

generation units offline at Kusile Power Station, will further reduce available generation capacity and

significantly increase the occurrence of loadshedding during the next 6 -12 months.”

Eskom has pleaded for “patience and tolerance during this difficult period”.