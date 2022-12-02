More suffering: Stage 2 load shedding to be imposed indefinitely

Faizel Patel

Eskom has announced that stage 2 load shedding will be implemented from 4pm until further notice, after six generating units broke down at five power stations.

Eskom said the ramping up of load shedding on Friday is necessary to conserve emergency generation reserves, as well as the delay in returning to service numerous generating units.

Spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said the ailing parastatal will keep South Africans informed if there are any significant changes to the load shedding schedule.

Generation units

“A generating unit each at Duvha, Grootvlei, Hendrina, Majuba and two units at Arnot Power Station, were taken offline for repairs over the past 24 hours. The delay in returning to service two generating units at Camden and one unit each at Arnot and Duvha power stations contributed to the capacity constraints.”

“A generating unit each at Kriel and Matla power stations were returned to service during this period,” he said.

He said the utility currently has 4 423MW on planned maintenance, while another 16 708MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns.

No money for diesel

Mantshantsha said Eskom also does not have money for diesel.

“As previously communicated, due to the depletion of the budget to acquire diesel for the open cycle gas turbines, Eskom has been forced to strictly conserve the fuel for the direst of emergencies.”

Load shedding exacerbated

Mantshantsha said South Africans will experience load shedding for at least another year.

“The imminent refuelling and maintenance outage, as well as the long-term operation project of Unit 1 of the Koeberg Nuclear Power Station, together with the October chimney failure that has forced three generation units offline at Kusile Power Station, will further reduce available generation capacity and significantly increase the occurrence of load shedding during the next six to 12 months.”

“Eskom requests the public to exercise patience and tolerance during this difficult period. Load shedding is implemented only as a last resort in view of the shortage of generation capacity and the need to attend to breakdowns,” Mantshantsha said.

