Stage 2 load shedding: Eskom’s forecast for the rest of winter

While the electricity is on, Johannesburg residents will pay an extra 12.72% for that privilege from Monday.

While we haven’t had load shedding in three months, Eskom has warned that rolling blackouts could still come this winter.

Cold weather has gripped the country, leading to a surge in electricity usage as we switch on heaters and stand in the shower a little longer.

While SA constantly reaches emergency reserve levels, the power utility has not implemented load shedding for over 90 days.

Eskom’s winning winter so far

In a statement on Friday, Eskom said its operational efficiency is exceeding expectations.

It pointed to electricity loss due to unplanned outages, averaging 12 000MW, being lower than forecast for winter.

Load shedding on the horizon?

Still, it cautioned that load shedding may return.

“The winter forecast, published on 26 April 2024, anticipated a likely scenario of unplanned outages at 15 500MW and load shedding limited to Stage 2 – this remains in force”.

It also claimed to be using less diesel than projected and be on track with planned maintenance.

Best winter in 5/6 years?

Earlier this month, Eskom board chairperson Mteto Nyati told broadcaster eNCA that the utility predicted a “good winter” ahead.

“We have not entered winter with this kind of scenario in five or six years.”

He said the utility‘s earlier projections of stage 2 load shedding during winter was a worst-case scenario and would only happen if there were serious breakdowns.

But you will be paying more

Customers on the Extended Social Package will pay 6.21% more.

Those on prepaid meters will soon pay a monthly service fee of R70 and R130 network capacity charge. Both amounts exclude VAT.

On Friday, the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) approved City Power’s application for a tariff increase.

The tariffs were drawn up from a cost of supply study and discussions at recent Integrated Development Plan sessions held across the city.

Additional reporting by Jarryd Westerdale