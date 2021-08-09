Local News
9 Aug 2021
Water shutdown to affect parts of Tshwane

Consumers are warned the water interruption will be from 8am until 6pm.  

In order to repair the leak, the City must shut down water supply, in order to replace the pipe, and provide reliable and consistent water supply to the industrial area. Photo: iStock

Despite earlier repairs to provide a sustainable solution to the inconsistent supply of potable water to parts of Tshwane, an emergency water supply shutdown will take place on Monday. 

The City of Tshwane said in a statement a leak to the main pipeline supplying potable water to Rosslyn and Klerksoord industrial areas is the reason for the shutdown. 

In order to repair the leak, the City must shut down water supply, in order to replace the pipe, and provide reliable and consistent water supply to the industrial area.

Consumers are warned the water interruption will be from 8am until 6pm.  

