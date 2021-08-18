CCTV footage shows how Cape Town cat killer caught and killed them

Citizen reporter

The Animal Welfare Society of South Africa in Philippi has obtained graphic CCTV Footage that has helped in the Manenberg cat serial killer case.

According to the organisation, the suspect has been using a Pitbull Cross and Terrier Cross in his hunt for unsuspecting cats in the area.

Once caught, the cats get tortured, disembowelled and dumped.

While the dogs have been rescued from their owner, he continues to deny his involvement in the cat killings, said the organisation.

“Both dogs have extensive scarring especially to their faces indicative of cat claw lacerations. This will be independently verified by our Senior Veterinarian whose findings will form a crucial part of the case file,” said the organisation this week.



“According to curious onlookers, the dogs are vicious and have bitten people. We suspect their aggression to be as a direct result of gross neglect by the individual unanimously singled out as their owner who disingenuously denies any involvement in the cat killings and ownership of the dogs this despite the CCTV footage, their scars and fact that we confiscated both dogs from his home that doubles up as a shambolic scrap yard.”

The death toll rose to 42 on Tuesday after two more cats were found dead in Renoster Walk, Manenberg.



“They had both reportedly been bludgeoned to death with a heavy blunt object or brick increasing the number of cats viciously killed since the 15th July to an unprecedented 42. Their pulverised bodies were left out in the open as if to taunt us and cause maximum uproar but nothing will deter us from catching this evil individual whose reign of terror is about to come to an abrupt end,” said the organisation.



The organisation has increased the reward money to R10,000 for any information that can help identify the suspect.

Satanists offer R10k reward to find Cape Town cat killers



In an attempt to find the culprit and also distance itself from the killings, the South African Satanic Church (SASC) offered a R10,000 reward.

“We as the South African Satanic Church are shocked and appalled by the events that has transpired in Manenberg where 37+ cats have been slaughtered,” said the church in a statement on Monday.

“The general public still associate rituals involving animals with Satanism. This is mainly due to misconceptions spread through the Satanic Panic. We as the South African Satanic Church do not condone any abuse or slaughter of animals. This goes against Satanism, as well as Satanic philosophy.”

Compiled by Vhahangwele Nemakonde