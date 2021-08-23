Local News
Nica
23 Aug 2021
‘Technical challenges’ leave Metrorail commuters stranded

Commuters have been urged by Metrorail management to find alternative transport methods.

Picture for illustration: Twitter/@metrorailgp

Metrorail train services in parts of Tshwane and Johannesburg were temporarily suspended on Monday morning.

The rail service said in a commuter announcement that this was due to “technical challenges” relating to diesel locomotives used to haul commuter trains.

Those affected are Pienaarspoort, Tshwane, Leralla and Johannesburg commuters. However, trains are running on the Naledi-Johannesburg and Leralla-Elandsfontein lines, which have been extended to Germiston. 

Trains from Tshwane to Saulsville have also been cancelled as a result of no overhead power at Cordelfos station. 

Commuters have been urged by Metrorail management to find alternative transport methods. Management also apologised for any inconvenience caused. 

The technical issues are being resolved, management added.

