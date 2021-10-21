WATCH: Chemical factory in Benoni on fire

Citizen Reporter

Motorists and pedestrians have been urged to avoid the Apex area in Benoni, east of Johannesburg, due to a chemical factory currently on fire.

According to reports, the Shield Chemicals factory in London Road is currently ablaze.

APEX FIRE ????: Hi All, there is a fire in Apex, Shield Chemicals. Fire department has asked that Apex be evacuated up to radius of 3 km pic.twitter.com/2os5LbQY46— East Rand Traffic (@PeeMoTraffic) October 21, 2021

Shield makes interior and exterior car cleaning products.

The fire apparently started just after 9am on Thursday morning.

21/10/2021 9:40



????????????????



SHIELD CHEMICALS in London rd is on fire

9 London St, Apex, Benoni, 1501

Not strike related

Please avoid— BlueHawkTactical (@Bluehawktactic1) October 21, 2021

Social media reports indicate those within a 3km radius have been urged to evacuate.

Motorists please avoid APEX, Benoni, so as to minimize traffic to allow emergency services to go through. There is a massive fire at the Shield chemicals factory on London Road. pic.twitter.com/B3CWOQKWVz— SA Trucker (@rsa_trucker) October 21, 2021

This is a developing story. Updates to follow as more information is made available.