WATCH: Chemical factory in Benoni on fire

Motorists and pedestrians have been urged to avoid the Apex area in Benoni, east of Johannesburg, due to a chemical factory currently on fire.
According to reports, the Shield Chemicals factory in London Road is currently ablaze.
Shield makes interior and exterior car cleaning products.
The fire apparently started just after 9am on Thursday morning.
Social media reports indicate those within a 3km radius have been urged to evacuate.
This is a developing story. Updates to follow as more information is made available.