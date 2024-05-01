JUST IN: Joburg CBD in smoke, highway closed after ‘stolen’ cables spark fire

Cable theft is suspected to be behind the fire.

A fire had broken out underground in Joburg CBD. Picture: iStock

Parts of Johannesburg’s inner city were filled with smoke on Wednesday morning after underground cables caught alight.

The fire led to power outages in several parts of the city and alarmed local residents.

No casualties or injuries have been reported.

Johannesburg Emergency Management Services (EMS) spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi told The Citizen that emergency services closed the M1 highway between Empire Road and the Crown Interchange.

“The smoke is coming up from the tunnels under the double-decker section of the highway. It is understood that underground cables had sparked the fire.”

He said the fire is currently under control and there is no need for evacuations in the immediate area.

It is believed the fire broke out on Tuesday evening as a result of alleged cable theft.

Areas affected

City Power said the fire broke out at a section of its Fordsburg Substation.

“The fire was caused by an attempted theft of our infrastructure by unknown perpetrators. Our team is currently on-site, along with the fire fighting department and risk control, to manage the situation.

“The affected areas include Braamfontein, Page View, Parktown, Melville, Amalgam, Vrededop, Johannesburg, and its surroundings.

“We will continue to provide updates to affected customers regarding any further developments. We apologise for any inconvenience caused and appreciate your patience while we work to resolve the issue”.

A city stolen piece by piece

City Power had previously said it had noticed rising cases of theft and vandalism of its infrastructure.

“There has been a disturbing trend around the vandalism of transformers, causing prolonged recurring outages in areas,” said spokesperson Isaac Mangena.

Nine men were arrested in March for cable theft and tampering with essential infrastructure in Johannesburg.

This is a developing story.