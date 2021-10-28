Local News

Pilot killed after aircraft crashes in Tshwane

Citizen Reporter

Picture: iStock

A pilot has died after a light aircraft crashed on Thursday afternoon near Boschkop in Pretoria East.

It is unknown at this stage what caused the single-engine light aircraft to come down.

Netcare medics tended the scene and found the plane had been completely destroyed.

“There was only one occupant on board, an adult male pilot,” said Netcare’s Shawn Herbst.

Medics assessed the pilot but he showed no signs of life and was declared dead at the scene.

Authorities are currently combing the scene for clues.

