Local News

Citizen Reporter
Reporter
1 minute read
10 Nov 2021
7:06 am

Tshwane house fire: Four adults, 6-year-old die in blaze

Citizen Reporter

Two family members survived and were transported to a nearby hospital.

Photo: Twitter

Five family members, including a 6-year-old child, perished in a fire in Pretoria West in Tshwane on Wednesday morning.

Emergency responders and firefighters in Tshwane were notified of the blaze shortly after 1am.

Upon their arrival, the house was already engulfed in flames.

Pretoria fire: Five dead

As reported by The Morning Show on eTV, parts of the roof had already collapsed when firefighters arrived on the scene.

Two survivors

Two family members, a mother and a 3-year-old boy, escaped the fire. Tshwane Emergency Services spokesperson Charles Mabaso said they were treated for smoke inhalation.

The mother and son were transported to a nearby hospital for observation. Sadly, five people were trapped in the house.

Four males aged six, 18, 22 and 24, and a 46-year-old woman perished in the fire.

The cause of the fire is still unknown, and authorities have launched an investigation.

This is a developing story, more to follow.

RELATED ARTICLES

LOCAL NEWS

Rand Water announces 54-hour water outage in Soweto, Randburg areas
1 day ago
1 day ago

LOCAL NEWS

Three children die after eating noodles in Eastern Cape
2 days ago
2 days ago

NEWS

Blue train derailed at Union Station
3 days ago
3 days ago

LOCAL NEWS

Aquila welcomes two new elephants in Western Cape
3 days ago
3 days ago


RELATED ARTICLES

LOCAL NEWS

Rand Water announces 54-hour water outage in Soweto, Randburg areas
1 day ago
1 day ago

LOCAL NEWS

Three children die after eating noodles in Eastern Cape
2 days ago
2 days ago

NEWS

Blue train derailed at Union Station
3 days ago
3 days ago

LOCAL NEWS

Aquila welcomes two new elephants in Western Cape
3 days ago
3 days ago