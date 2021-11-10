Tshwane house fire: Four adults, 6-year-old die in blaze

Citizen Reporter

Five family members, including a 6-year-old child, perished in a fire in Pretoria West in Tshwane on Wednesday morning.

Emergency responders and firefighters in Tshwane were notified of the blaze shortly after 1am.

Upon their arrival, the house was already engulfed in flames.

Pretoria fire: Five dead

As reported by The Morning Show on eTV, parts of the roof had already collapsed when firefighters arrived on the scene.

[PICTURES] Five family members died in a devastating fire that broke out in their Pretoria West home in the early hours of Wednesday morning. pic.twitter.com/mgDDYshJjJ— Anastasi Mokgobu ❤️❤️ (@AnastasiMokgobu) November 10, 2021

Two survivors

Two family members, a mother and a 3-year-old boy, escaped the fire. Tshwane Emergency Services spokesperson Charles Mabaso said they were treated for smoke inhalation.

The mother and son were transported to a nearby hospital for observation. Sadly, five people were trapped in the house.

Four males aged six, 18, 22 and 24, and a 46-year-old woman perished in the fire.

The cause of the fire is still unknown, and authorities have launched an investigation.

This is a developing story, more to follow.