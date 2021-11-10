Local News

Citizen Reporter
1 minute read
10 Nov 2021
12:14 pm

PICS: Durban residents shocked after man’s penis cut off

Citizen Reporter

According to Rusa, the badly injured man was found stark naked bleeding profusely from his head and penis area.

A man’s penis was cut off during a bloody attack in Mhlasini in Everest Heights, Durban.

Members of Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) said they were called out to the scene on Tuesday afternoon.

Details remain sketchy but it’s understood that residents in the area found a naked man bleeding profusely from his groin.

Rusa members said the man ran up to a crowd at a local tuck shop. He was completely naked and badly injured.

“He was in a state of shock and did not provide details of the attack,” said Rusa’s spokesperson Prem Balram.

“He was also bleeding from blunt force injuries to his head and his penis was partially cut off,” said Balram.

The motive for the attack is unknown at this stage. Residents in the area gave the man clothes and he was treated by Rusa medics before being transported to the hospital.

Durban man's penis cut off
Durban mans penis cut off
Community members provided the badly injured man with clothes after he ran up to a crowd at a local tuck shop, stark naked.
Durban man's penis cut off
Rusa members arrive on the scene after a man’s penis was allegedly cut off.
Durban man's penis cut off
Details over what led to the attack on the man are unknown.
Durban man's penis cut off
Mhlasini in Everest Heights, Durban.

This is a developing story.

