PICS: Durban residents shocked after man’s penis cut off

Citizen Reporter

A man’s penis was cut off during a bloody attack in Mhlasini in Everest Heights, Durban.

Members of Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) said they were called out to the scene on Tuesday afternoon.

Details remain sketchy but it’s understood that residents in the area found a naked man bleeding profusely from his groin.

Rusa members said the man ran up to a crowd at a local tuck shop. He was completely naked and badly injured.

ALSO READ: Trip to a shebeen in KZN turns deadly

“He was in a state of shock and did not provide details of the attack,” said Rusa’s spokesperson Prem Balram.

“He was also bleeding from blunt force injuries to his head and his penis was partially cut off,” said Balram.

The motive for the attack is unknown at this stage. Residents in the area gave the man clothes and he was treated by Rusa medics before being transported to the hospital.

NOW READ: Use it or lose it: Why your penis shrinks as you get older

Community members provided the badly injured man with clothes after he ran up to a crowd at a local tuck shop, stark naked.

Rusa members arrive on the scene after a man’s penis was allegedly cut off.

Details over what led to the attack on the man are unknown.

Mhlasini in Everest Heights, Durban.

This is a developing story.