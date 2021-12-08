Eight-hour water shutdown in Tshwane today – Here’s why

Rand Water will be upgrading an old pipeline and informed the City of Tshwane of a shutdown scheduled for eight hours on Wednesday, 8 December.
Here’s what you need to know.
Tshwane water shutdown
Water pipeline repairs, 8 December
Rand Water will disconnect supply from 6pm on Wednesday until 2am on Thursday morning “in order to switch supply from an old to a new pipeline”.
According to the City of Tshwane’s Director of Media Relations, Lindela L Mashigo, the upgrade work will be carried out at the following meters:
- Willow Acres
- Six Fountains
- Shere
The repair work will be carried out between 6pm and 11pm.
Planned water pipeline upgrades for Six Fountains and nearby areas pic.twitter.com/slkREi4dKO— City of Tshwane (@CityTshwane) December 6, 2021
Pipeline repairs, 9 December
Meanwhile, Tshwane has scheduled upgrade work for Thursday, 9 December 2021 in Mientjieskop as technicians will be installing meters – two 150mm and one 80mm.
The upgrade will take approximately eight hours to conclude, starting from 9am until 5pm. The following areas will be affected:
- Arcadia
- Arcadia Extension 9
- Bryntirion
- Deerness
- Eastclyffe
- Eastwood
- Elandspoort 357-JR
- Lisdogan Park
- Pretoria Town and Townlands 351-JR
- Prinshof 349-JR
- Rietfontein
- Rietfontein 321-JR
- Rietondale
- Rietondale Extension 1 and 2
- Riviera
