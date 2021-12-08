Eight-hour water shutdown in Tshwane today – Here’s why

Citizen Reporter

Rand Water will be upgrading an old pipeline and informed the City of Tshwane of a shutdown scheduled for eight hours on Wednesday, 8 December.

Here’s what you need to know.

Tshwane water shutdown

Water pipeline repairs, 8 December

Rand Water will disconnect supply from 6pm on Wednesday until 2am on Thursday morning “in order to switch supply from an old to a new pipeline”.

According to the City of Tshwane’s Director of Media Relations, Lindela L Mashigo, the upgrade work will be carried out at the following meters:

Willow Acres

Six Fountains

Shere

The repair work will be carried out between 6pm and 11pm.

Planned water pipeline upgrades for Six Fountains and nearby areas

Pipeline repairs, 9 December

Meanwhile, Tshwane has scheduled upgrade work for Thursday, 9 December 2021 in Mientjieskop as technicians will be installing meters – two 150mm and one 80mm.

The upgrade will take approximately eight hours to conclude, starting from 9am until 5pm. The following areas will be affected:

Arcadia

Arcadia Extension 9

Bryntirion

Deerness

Eastclyffe

Eastwood

Elandspoort 357-JR

Lisdogan Park

Pretoria Town and Townlands 351-JR

Prinshof 349-JR

Rietfontein

Rietfontein 321-JR

Rietondale

Rietondale Extension 1 and 2

Riviera

