8 Dec 2021
8:03 am

Eight-hour water shutdown in Tshwane today – Here’s why

Citizen Reporter

Rand Water scheduled an eight-hour water shutdown which will affect Willow Acres, Six Fountains, and Shere.

Photo: iStock

Rand Water will be upgrading an old pipeline and informed the City of Tshwane of a shutdown scheduled for eight hours on Wednesday, 8 December.

Here’s what you need to know.

Tshwane water shutdown

Water pipeline repairs, 8 December

Rand Water will disconnect supply from 6pm on Wednesday until 2am on Thursday morning “in order to switch supply from an old to a new pipeline”.

According to the City of Tshwane’s Director of Media Relations, Lindela L Mashigo, the upgrade work will be carried out at the following meters:

  • Willow Acres
  • Six Fountains
  • Shere

The repair work will be carried out between 6pm and 11pm.

Pipeline repairs, 9 December

Meanwhile, Tshwane has scheduled upgrade work for Thursday, 9 December 2021 in Mientjieskop as technicians will be installing meters – two 150mm and one 80mm.

The upgrade will take approximately eight hours to conclude, starting from 9am until 5pm. The following areas will be affected:

  • Arcadia
  • Arcadia Extension 9
  • Bryntirion
  • Deerness
  • Eastclyffe
  • Eastwood
  • Elandspoort 357-JR
  • Lisdogan Park
  • Pretoria Town and Townlands 351-JR
  • Prinshof 349-JR
  • Rietfontein
  • Rietfontein 321-JR
  • Rietondale
  • Rietondale Extension 1 and 2
  • Riviera

