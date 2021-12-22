Three killed in N3 crash between truck and car

Citizen Reporter

At least three people were killed on Wednesday morning in a road crash between a truck and a car on the N3, near Lion’s River in KwaZulu-Natal.

Emergency Medical Services (EMS) spokesperson Robert McKenzie said another person was treated for minor injuries.

“A woman and two men suffered fatal injuries in the crash. One person was treated for minor injuries by paramedics on the scene,” McKenzie said.

He said the exact cause of the crash was not yet known at this stage and investigations were underway.

“The roadway was obstructed, but emergency services are busy clearing the scene.”

A woman and two men died in a road crash on Wednesday morning between a truck and a car on the N3, near Lion’s River in KwaZulu-Natal. Picture: Supplied.







142% spike in December road crashes

Meanwhile, Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula on Wednesday released the preliminary festive season road safety statistics in Pretoria.

According to the minister, 822 people died on the country’s roads since December started, resulting in a 142% spike in road traffic accidents compared to last year.

“Year-on-year, the number of fatalities has marginally declined by 3,1% from 848 in 2020 to 822 this year. We are seriously concerned about the high number of major crashes, where five or more people perish in a single incident,” Mbalula said.

The highest increases in road accidents were recorded in the following provinces:

• Northern Cape recorded an increase of 60.0% from 20 fatalities in 2020 to 32 over the same period;

• Western Cape recorded an increase of 49,3% from 71 fatalities in 2020 to 106 over the same period;

• Mpumalanga recorded an increase of 26,4% from 87 in 2020 to 110 over the same period;

• North West recorded an increase of 10,9% from 55 in 2020 to 61 over the same period;

• And Gauteng recorded an increase of 1.4% from 148 in 2020 to 150 over the same period.

Compiled by Thapelo Lekabe

NOW READ: 142% spike in crashes with multiple deaths, says Mbalula