N1 in Polokwane closed after six die in head-on crash

Citizen Reporter

The N1 highway at Planknek, about 50km south of Polokwane, has been closed following a serious two-vehicle collision involving a truck and a sedan.

According to Arrive Alive, preliminary reports indicate six people died at the scene, while two sustained serious injuries.

The scene of the horror crash. Photo: Arrive Alive

The crash took place between the Nyl Plaza and Polokwane outside Mokopane.

The province’s transport and community safety media liaison Mike Maringa told Polokwane Review the truck involved in the accident overturned, which is why the highway has been blocked and traffic has been diverted.

“Motorists travelling northwards will be diverted to the R101 at Nyl Plaza, while those travelling south must use R101 from Polokwane and join the N1 at Nyl Plaza,” Maringa said.

This is a developing story. Updates to follow as more information is made available.

