PICS: Onverwacht residents rebuild their homes after New Year’s Eve storms

Residents in Onverwacht outside Pretoria are rebuilding their homes after New Year’s Eve storms ravaged the settlement.

Tshwane City said about 22 shacks in Onverwacht settlement near Cullinan were damaged, but residents didn’t report the damage.

“Disaster Management officials found some of the residents busy rebuilding their dwellings on New Year’s Day,” said Tshwane City’s Charles Mabaso.

The city is now assisting community members with mop-up efforts.

“Relief materials in a form of 64 blankets and 40 mattresses were issued to 64 affected community members,” said Mabaso.

One person was injured during the storm. He has been relocated to a temporary shelter for the time being.

“We urge residents to report life threatening emergencies on the toll-free line on all cellular networks and landline,” said Mabaso.

Onverwacht residents rebuild their homes after New Years Eve storms. Picture – supplied.

