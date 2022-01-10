‘Massive sinkhole’ throttles N1 Centurion traffic

Citizen Reporter

Traffic is moving at a snail’s pace on Monday morning, following reports of serious soil erosion along the N1 south before Botha Avenue in Centurion.

Pretoria – N1 South: #SinkHole at the R21 Interchange – SLOW TRAFFIC from Rigel Avenue pic.twitter.com/lsMFvK0DjL— Rob Beezy (@TrafficSA) January 10, 2022

On Sunday, reports began to emerge that parts of the highway, notably just past the R21, were being closed due to a “massive sinkhole”.

The South African National Roads Agency (Sanral) confirmed to TimesLIVE that a team of engineers, geotechnical experts and road maintenance workers were assessing the situation.

Tshwane Metro Police spokesperson Isaac Mahamaba also confirmed to the publication that one lane was closed, which could restrict traffic flow.

It is not yet known how long repairs will take, or when the lane will be reopened.

The soil erosion along the N1 south. Photo: Twitter/@firstgroup/FRT

Questions have been sent to Sanral, and updates will follow as soon as responses are received.

A number of vehicles were trapped or swept away in the Tshwane area over the weekend.

Centurion sinkholes an ongoing problem

For 10 years, sinkholes in the Centurion area have been a constant source of frustration for residents and motorists.

From forming on main roads to outside people’s homes, sinkholes have wreaked havoc with water supply and traffic in the area.

In March last year, Pretoria Rekord reported there were at least 36 singles in the area, including near Centurion High School and Unitas Hospital.

Tshwane roads and transport department chairperson Elmarie Linde told the publication that R10 million was allocated to repairing sinkholes in Centurion, and that more money was anticipated to be allocated later that year.

Recent consistent and heavy rainfall has not helped the situation.

Sinkholes are prevalent in Centurion due to the large deposits of dolomite in the area.

Heavy rainfall, water and sewer leaks, poor backfill on properties, stormwater ponding, shifts caused by landslides, borehole drilling and new buildings being erected all contributes to this ongoing problem, Linde explained.

And due to the porous nature of dolomite, when it gets wet, it “acts like a sponge and starts to crumble”.

Compiled by Nica Richards. Additional reporting by Caxton publication Pretoria Rekord’s Odette Venter.