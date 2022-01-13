Critically ill baby dies after nurses allegedly refuse to end lunchbreak

Lethabo Malatsi

A four-month-old baby girl died when nurses allegedly refused to end their lunch break so they could attend to her at the Dr Bevan Goqwana Clinic in Qumbu on Monday.

It was said the 4-month-old was critically ill

The mother of the critically ill child was allegedly told by the nurses to wait outside the Eastern Cape clinic until their lunchbreak was over.

However, by the time they attended to the baby, her health had deteriorated, which resulted in her death.

Eastern Cape Health MEC, Nomakhosazana Meth, has ordered a thorough investigation into the incident.

According to News24, Eastern Cape health department spokesperson Mkhululi Ndamase stated that the outcome of the investigation will determine what actions will need to be taken.

“We do appreciate the media allowing the department the space to determine the facts and take appropriate action informed by the findings of the investigation.”

“Should anyone be found to have contributed to the death of the baby, there would be serious consequences,” Ndamase said.

