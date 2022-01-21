WATCH: Patrons evacuated from burning building in Durban CBD

Citizen Reporter

An unknown number of patrons had to be evacuated from a building that caught fire in the Durban CBD’s China Mall on Friday morning.

KwaZulu-Natal emergency services media liaison Robert Mckenzie said 11 people were assessed and treated at the scene, with two requiring further treatment, and were transported to the hospital.

Emergency services attend to the fire. Photo: Supplied

The building is located at Dr Pinkly Ka Seme Street, which had been cordoned off as emergency services continued to attend to the fire.

When Mckenzie last spoke to the media, he said firefighters were still searching the building for further potential victims.

Durban – Dr Pixley Ka Seme Street: #FIRE at China Mall – local area being cordened off pic.twitter.com/juzwuR0AG6— Rob Beezy (@TrafficSA) January 21, 2022

SABC News reported that several people – including a baby – are still trapped inside the building.

Although information is sparse, smoke appears to continue billowing out of the building.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Massive fire at chemical factory in Durban on Wednesday

Compiled by Nica Richards.

This is a developing story. Updates to follow as more information is made available.