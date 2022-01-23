SPCA releases abandoned pet stats to highlight need for sterilisation

Citizen Reporter

A depressing but much-needed batch of statistics will now be released by the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) each month, in a bid to raise awareness about abandoned and unwanted pets.

Starting this month, the Germiston Bedfordview SPCA posted on their Facebook page they will be joining forces with sister societies across the country to compile their monthly statistics.

The stats focus on the number of stray, surrendered, confiscated, put to sleep (PTS), claimed and adopted dogs and cats in the Germiston Bedfordview area.

The SPCA did add an important disclaimer to their statistics: although opposed to euthanising fit and healthy animals, this is often necessary due to the sheer amount of animals they receive each day.

“As long as legislation allows for indiscriminate breeding, healthy abandoned and unwanted animals will be euthanised”, they lamented in their post.

“We hope that this information will bring about constructive awareness, and not breed hatred of our Society or animal welfare organisations in general.

“We must recognise that there is a greater need for change for animals in South Africa.

“Our hearts ache for every animal who crossed the rainbow bridge. Please walk a mile in our shoes before you judge us.”

December 2021

This past month, 197 dogs and cats were surrendered to the Germiston Bedfordview SPCA alone, a figure that soars notoriously during the festive season.

Unfortunately, many of these animals tend to be fully grown, with families wanting puppies and kittens instead. Others, however, are due to owners falling on hard times, which has also increased due to Covid-19.

Here are the December 2021 statistics in the Germiston Bedfordview area:

Strays: 53 dogs and 42 cats

Surrendered: 140 dogs and 57 cats

Confiscated: 1 dog and 7 cats

Put to sleep: 139 dogs and 139 cats

Put to sleep at owner’s request: 42 dogs and 2 cats

Claimed: 12 dogs and 0 cats

Adopted: 14 dogs and 6 cats

With adoption rates so low during December, and legislation allowing for breeding, the amount of stray animals is bound to continue increasing.

This is why it is integral that pet owners act responsibly and sterilise their animals.

“The sheer number of animals entering our facilities makes euthanasia an unavoidable responsibility.

“There are simply not enough suitable homes for all the animals entrusted to our care.”

If you cannot afford veterinary fees to sterilise your pets, you can email the Germiston Bedfordview SPCA on sm@spcagermiston.co.za, call them on 011 825 5033, or visit them at 12 Junction Road, Germiston, to check if you qualify for alimony assistance.

If you are in a position to adopt a pet, visit your nearest SPCA to save a life.

