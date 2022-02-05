Two schoolchildren killed in ‘gruesome’ crash between truck and taxi

Citizen Reporter

Two schoolchildren died after a taxi was sideswiped by a truck on the R103 near Rosetta, Mooi River, on Friday afternoon.

Midlands Emergency Services spokesperson Roland Roberston described the accident scene as “gruesome”.

“The taxi was transporting schoolchildren back home from school when it was sideswiped by the truck. One scholar was dragged by the truck and another was ejected from the taxi,” said Robertson.

Both of the children passed away before the emergency services crew arrived at the scene.

Robertson said six children sustained mild to moderate injuries and were transported to various hospitals for treatment. The remaining eight children that were travelling in the taxi were assessed on scene and did not required any further medical treatment.

Local authorities reportedly attended the scene.

Meyerton bus crash

On Thursday night, a man died and three people were injured when a bus and a car were involved in a crash in Meyerton, Gauteng.

ER24 said paramedics arrived on the scene and found the car partially wedged beneath the front of the bus in the middle of the intersection between the Meyer and Lily roads.

The medics found three people trapped inside the car. One of them was declared dead at the scene, while the other two were removed from the car using jaws-of-life equipment.

One of the rescued men was in a critical condition, while the other man sustained moderate injuries. A young boy inside the bus had also sustained minor injuries.

The critically injured man was given advanced life support before all the patients were taken to hospital for further treatment.

