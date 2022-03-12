King-elect Misuzulu hosts one-year ceremony honouring late King Goodwill Zwelithini

Narissa Subramoney

Zulu King-elect Misuzulu is hosting a prayer service at the Kwa Khangalemankengane royal palace in Nongoma to mark one year since his father, King Goodwill Zwelithini died.

Zwelithini died in hospital on this day last year where he was being treated for a diabetes-related illness.

Thousands of Zulu residents are making their way to the palace for the event.

Many high profile people, including the former Kings widows, children and politicians have arrived at the event.

But the event is not without controversy.

There are two events being held, the other is hosted by a rival faction within the royal family at the KwaKhethomthandayo palace, 18 minutes away from the official function.

This comes amid an intense battle for the Zulu throne.

Last night, dozens of supporters hosted a night vigil outside Inkosi Albert Luthuli Hospital in Durban, where the late King died.

Amabutho have gathered for a night vigil outside Inkosi Albert Luthuli Hospital in Durban where the late King Goodwill Zwelithini passed. pic.twitter.com/VN2H5w4Pnw— 1KZNTV News (@1KZNtvNews) March 11, 2022

KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala also attended a pre-ceremony dinner hosted by King-elect Misuzulu.

Since the passing of AmaZulu’s longest-reigning, King Goodwill Zwelithini ka Bhekuzulu passed on, the Zulu Royal family has been embroiled in several disputes, which has been playing out at the High Court sitting in Pietermaritzburg.

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala is attending the commemoration of the first anniversary of His Majesty, King Zwelithini KaBhekuzulu's untimely demise. pic.twitter.com/Gvz5WVd9uu— KZN Provincial Gov (@kzngov) March 11, 2022

The legal battles began with the death of regent Queen Mantfombi Dlamini-Zulu, a few days after the King.

As a result, Zulu King-elect Misuzulu has not yet been coronated.

A court judgment handed down by the Pietermaritzburg High Court earlier this month gave the green light for the coronation of Prince Misuzulu kaZwelithini as the new king of the Zulu nation.

The royal family said the appointment of a new king is a delicate process that should not be rushed.

Judge Isaac Madondo dismissed with costs an application lodged by late Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini’s brother, Prince Mbonisi Zulu, to stop the coronation from going ahead, after ruling that Prince Misuzulu was the “undisputed successor to the throne”.

NOW READ: Zulu throne to remain vacant until specified cultural rituals are performed