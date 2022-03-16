Police officers deliver a baby under a tree

Kgomotso Phooko

Worcester police helped deliver a healthy baby boy under a tree in broad day light on Aan de Dooms road in the Worcester area in the Western Cape, around 14:50 on Tuesday 15 march.

Warrant officer Anneline Fielies was on patrol when she was approached by a male, asking her to assist his girlfriend suffering from labour pains.

Fielies called the ambulance for assistance, but did not wait for them to arrive, she cordoned off the area with blankets and helped deliver the healthy baby boy.

After the baby was born, she was assisted by constable Monray Prins who removed his shirt to cover the new born baby.

An ambulance then arrived and transported the mother and baby to a nearby hospital.

Metro cops helps woman give birth on roadside in Durban

Last year in February, metro police officers were alerted by the public about a heavily pregnant woman in distress.

Traffic warden, Ashley Diedericks, said it was clear the woman was about to go into labour.

“The first thing we did was call in an ambulance because we didn’t have any medical equipment,” said Diedericks.

Diedericks said he then asked his colleagues to run and get gloves and a maternity kit from a nearby clinic.

He helped deliver a healthy baby boy on the streets of Durban.

Diedericks, who used to work for the city’s fire department, said he had experience in delivering a baby.

Through teamwork, Diedericks said the baby was born and the mother stabilised before the ambulance arrived.

ALSO READ: Cops go beyond call of duty