Mamelodi residents fear possible contamination after reservoir lids stolen

Citizen Reporter

The theft of metal lids covering Mamelodi reservoir 4 has raised concerns the water inside may have been exposed to contamination.

The thefts have prompted Mamelodi residents to implore the Tshwane metro to prioritise their safety, and sort out the alleged vandalism, Pretoria Rekord reports.

Tshwane metro spokesperson Lindela Mashigo said the metro had approved the appointment of multiple security companies to curb vandalism at the site.

Mashigo explained a risk assessment and an occupational health and safety check on the municipality’s assets had to take place first, and only after could security be deployed.

Vandalism rampant

Oupa Mtshweni of Mamelodi Concerned Residents for Service Delivery said vandalism had been rife for over a decade.

He told the publication despite a recent visit by local ward councillors from Mamelodi, the reservoir was in desperate need of attention, and soon.

Vandalism at reservoir 4. Photo: Pretoria Rekord

“Tshwane metro’s main concern is that people of Mamelodi must pay for service delivery, issuing a final letter of demand to residents who are unable to pay for services that are estimated by the metro,” said Mtshweni.

Despite being satisfied local ward councillors were aware of the vandalism issue, he said other problems were still prevalent. This includes there being no access control, missing or stolen valves, and steel stairs that had been cut off and removed.

The missing valves posted a danger as this meant pipes could explore at anytime, which would leave residents without water for months, Mtshweni said.

“The health hazards are that anyone could come at any time and pour poison killing all Mamelodi residents at once,” he said.

For the time being, Mtshweni advised residents in Mamelodi to boil tap water before drinking or using it.

Illegal connections

In September last year, Tshwane metro’s water and sanitation department led an operation to remove illegal connections at Mamelodi reservoir 4, following complaints by Mahube Valley residents of prolonged water outages.

Oupa Mtshweni at Mamelodi reservoir 4. Photo: Pretoria Rekord

The water outages resulted in businesses losing customers, and non-profit organisations in the area unable to render services to residents.

Under the watchful eye of the Tshwane Metro Police Department, artisans detached the illegal water conduit.

Window frames were also closed off with steel frames, which was how people were breaking into the reservoir chamber to create an illegal connection to pressure-reducing valves and points.

However, water and sanitation department officials said despite replacing stolen doors and metal lids for years, without security and a perimeter fence, vandalism would continue.

But Mtshweni wants Tshwane mayor Randall Williams and Tshwane utility services MMC Phillip Nel to visit the Mamelodi reservoir, and call a meeting to inform residents about how ongoing issues will be rectified.

Edited by Nica Richards.

This article first appeared on Caxton publication Pretoria Rekord, by Stephen Selaluke. Read the original article here.