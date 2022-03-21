Search continues for missing man who plunged into Hartbeespoort Dam

Citizen Reporter

A man has been missing since Saturday after his vehicle was found partially submerged in the Hartbeespoort Dam.

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI), rescue swimmers and the police’s diving unit responded to the scene, where a suspected accident saw the car plunge into the dam at the Randburg Bridge.

After investigating the car, no occupants were found.

It is thought the man may have been ejected from the vehicle, and has been declared missing.

His car was found in dense hyacinth overgrowth in the dam, and has since been recovered by a towing company.

The NSRI’s Andrew Crewe told Kormorant the 36-year-old missing man’s wife was on the phone with him around 8pm on Saturday evening, but then lost contact.

The car was later spotted in the dam by a truck driver, who then called police and security services.

Police have opened an investigation, and divers, assisted by the area’s NSRI crew, are still searching for the missing man.

ALSO READ: Injured dog rescued from middle of Hartbeespoort Dam

Capsized boat

While searching for the missing man on Sunday, the NSRI were also informed of a boat that had capsized near Cosmos in Hartbeespoort Dam.

When sea rescue craft Sea Legs got to the scene, the two-member crew had already managed to get back into the boat, which had capsized due to engine failure.

None of the crew were injured, and their boat was towed without incident.

NOW READ: A new aquatic weed threatens to suffocate Hartbeespoort Dam

Compiled by Nica Richards. Additional reporting by Caxton publication Kormorant.