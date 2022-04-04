Woman critical after allegedly being shot in the head by husband at Voëlklip cliff

Citizen Reporter

The picturesque Voëlklip cliff near Herold’s Bay in George has once again become a scene of tragedy, after a shooting involving an elderly couple took place on Sunday afternoon.

The area is the site where a number of car accidents have taken place, claiming the lives of at least six people since last year.

In the latest incident, George Herald reported the body of a man was found by a passerby, with his critically injured wife seated next to him on a bench.

Both had gunshot wounds to their heads, Southern Cape police spokesperson Malcolm Pojie told the publication.

The woman has since been taken to a local hospital, where she is currently in a critical condition.

According to Pojie, it appears the husband first shot his wife and then himself.

“It is believed that the couple in their mid to late seventies walked from their home in Herold’s Bay to one of the lookout points at Voëlklip.”

No further information is available.

Cliff of death

The infamous Voëlklip viewpoint has seen a number of cars careen off it for years.

In 2019, Heidi Scheepers and her two children went over the cliff in the vehicle they were travelling in.

In January last year, a mother and her daughter suffered the same fate. Her young son managed to jump out of the car before it went over the cliff.

In February 2021, the bodies of two 75-year-old women were recovered at the bottom of the same cliff, and in February this year, 33-year-old Conrad Maree tragically died.

Just last month, a 57-year-old woman who went missing was later confirmed to have lost her life after her vehicle went off the cliff.

In March last year, a task team was appointed by the George municipality to conduct remedial work to ensure the safety of the Voëlklip viewpoint.

This after a number of community members felt the road should be closed. Road signs adorn the curve before motorists reach the curve in the road leading up to the viewpoint, and it has been declared safe by the Herold’s Bay Ratepayers Association and the Western Cape Department of Transport and Public Roads.

But as an extra precaution, poles were erected along the road’s curve, and large rocks have been placed at the informal parking area.

Edited and compiled by Nica Richards.

Parts of this article first appeared on Caxton publication George Herald’s website, by Lizette da Silva. Read the original article here.