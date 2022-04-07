Teenager found dead after apparent hit and run

Kgomotso Phooko

The South African Police Service (SAPS) in the Eastern Cape are investigating a case of culpable homicide after a body was found lying on a road in an apparent hit and run.

In the early hours of Sunday, police received a call after a person discovered the body of a teenage boy lying on route R63.

The body of the teenage boy was found lying on route R63 between Qonce and Masingata.

The teenage boy was identified as 17-year-old Lisakhanya Lwana.

On arrival, the police found that the deceased had sustained multiple injuries.

The circumstances surrounding Lwana’s death are unknown at this stage and police are urging anyone with information that can assist their investigations to contact Crime Stop on 0860010111 or contact your nearest police station.

Driver killed in a truck and bakkie collision

In another incident, a driver sustained fatal injuries after a truck and a bakkie collided on the R54 in Vereeniging towards Villers direction yesterday.

The driver was trapped inside the bakkie that was ablaze.

ER24 paramedics with Midvaal Fire arrived at the scene and managed to extinguish the fire, unfortunately, the driver had sustained fatal injuries and was declared dead at the scene by paramedics.

The truck driver sustained no injuries.

The circumstance surrounding the incident are unknown but local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.

Two injured in a collision at Blood River crossing

In the afternoon yesterday, Kwazulu Private Ambulance Service responded to the Blood River Crossing in Kwazulu-Natal for reports of a collision.

On the arrival of emergency services, they found that two vehicles had been involved in a collision.

Paramedics quickly assessed the scene and found that two patients had sustained minor injuries.

The patients were treated on scene before being transported to the hospital for further treatment.

