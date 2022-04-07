Park homes to be deployed at fire damaged Christiana Hospital

Kgomotso Phooko

A service provider has been appointed to deploy park homes within the vicinity of Christiana Hospital in the North West.

North West Health MEC Madoda Sambatha said consultants have already done an assessment and surveyed the area within the hospital where the park homes will be placed.

The deployment of park homes will benefit the community of Lekwa-Teemane municipality and nearby areas following months of not having a fully servicing hospital.

This comes after a fire gutted Christiana Hospital in September 2021.

According to News24, a forensic report by the North West health department revealed that the fire was caused by a human error.

Patients were referred to local clinics while the department worked on a 28-bed premade structure to resume services.

Sambatha explained that the park homes will be used until the reconstruction of the hospital is completed.

Park homes to restore services

“These park homes will have capacity to house all medical equipment and provide adequate hospital services.

“Fortunately we also have secured all the necessary medical equipment, including hospital beds which we received as a donation from First National Bank,” said Sambatha.

Sambatha told News24 that FNB was sponsoring R1.3 million worth of the repairs.

“I thank our workers including nurses and doctors at Christiana for their patience. I know that they have been inconvenienced by the lack of a physical structure to render quality hospital services. I am happy that they will now have a conducive working environment to service our people from,” said Sambatha

ALSO READ: PICS: North West hospital battles blaze as patients are evacuated