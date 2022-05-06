Mbalula: Jet fuel supply at OR Tambo is stable

Narissa Subramoney

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has re-assured the aviation sector that OR Tambo International airport has an adequate fuel supply.

Mbalula met with Mineral Resources and Energy, Minister Gwede Mantashe Minister, who assured Mbalula that a ship carrying a consignment of fuel had arrived at the Durban Port on Thursday, 5 May 2022.

The process to pump the fuel into the NATREF refinery is expected to begin once the quality control process is concluded.

Currently, additional quantities of fuel from the NATREF refinery are being supplied to O.R. Tambo International, as well as smaller quantities via rail from Mozambique.

The Airports Company South Africa (ACSA) also verified that overall fuel stock levels are stable, even though certain suppliers who had been impacted by the floods are still unable to get the quantities they require.

ACSA also confirmed that an anticipated volume of approximately 20 million litres will be available through a special pipeline consignment.

“We are encouraged that Transnet Freight Rail (TFR) is working round the clock to get a portion of their rail system between Durban and Johannesburg operational from mid-June, which will restore at least 50% of the normal rail capacity from the coast,” said the department in a statement.

“I am encouraged that the jet fuel supply at OR Tambo International remains stable and airlines are working with ACSA to ensure that there are no disruptions to their operations, by making technical stops to refuel at other airports such as King Shaka International Airport,” said Mbalula.

NOW READ: Jet fuel shortage: Mbalula assures airlines that supply has been restored

