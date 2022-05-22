WATCH: 2-year-old killed, 29 others injured in horror Wilderness bus accident

Citizen Reporter

A two-year-old boy has died after sustaining serious injuries in a bus crash in Heights Road, between Wilderness Village and Wilderness Heights in the Western Cape on Saturday night.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Chris Spies said the bus with 35 rugby players and supporters from Plettenberg Bay was traveling from Saasveld when it left the road and went down a cliff.

Ben Brinkhuis, incoming president of SWD rugby, told the George Herald that the boy is the grandson of Excelsior rugby club’s vice-chairman.

29 people sustained mild to serious injuries in the accident with two patients currently being treated at a George Hospital, while one passenger has been transferred to a Knysna Hospital.

Spies said the toddler sustained serious injuries and was declared dead by paramedics at the scene.

Brigadier Nolan Michaels of George Police, several other police officers and towing services visited the scene of the accident on Sunday morning to recover the bus which came to a stop next to a house.

Excelsior and NMU played against each other in a coastal rugby league match on Saturday afternoon.

They were on their way back to Wittedrift when the accident occurred. The bus left the road and crashed into an abyss, landing on top of the porch of a residential home.

Brinkhuis expressed his condolences to the family of the deceased, saying SWD will assist Excelsior on an emotional level, making sure they are given a chance to recover before having to play in the league games again.

According to Wilderness Hotel staff, they were overwhelmed last night with requests to call the emergency services, shortly after the accident occurred.

Edited and translated by Xanet Scheepers.

This article first appeared on Caxton publication George Herald, by Michelle Pienaar. Read the original article here.