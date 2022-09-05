Tap water in parts of eThekwini given all-clear after contamination scares

Citizen Reporter

Tap water in parts of eThekwini have been given the all-clear by the Durban University of Technology’s Institute for Water and Wastewater Technology (IWWT).

IWWT director Professor Faizal Bux confirmed that results from testing drinking water looked good.

“Recently there has been much concern about Durban’s tap water quality. We have conducted microbiological testing on random samples from the greater Durban area (south, north and west) and the tap water satisfies SANS 241 microbiological drinking water standards,” Bux said.

Defunct wastewater treatment works

Last month, Birchwood residents were advised by the eThekwini municipality to boil their tap water before consumption as it was found not to have met “acceptable standards”.

“Following remedial work done last month to eradicate suspected contamination, the results for water quality in this area has always come out safe for consumption. The City continuously monitored water quality in the area and tests have revealed that potable water is no longer of good quality,” said eThekwini municipality spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela.

The municipality also announced last week it was stopping the supply of water from the Nyaninga to the Tongaat south reservoirs until further notice.

This was to ensure that tap water was at an acceptable standard.

“The City has detected that water from boreholes privately constructed by residents is seeping into the reservoir’s reticulation. Water from boreholes is not suitable for cooking and drinking.”

The floods that devastated the region in April, resulted in many sewage treatment works being destroyed – a problem that, according to the Democratic Alliance (DA), has not yet been resolved.

The party has called for the arrests of City managers and municipal staff of eThekwini due to ongoing sewage discharges into the Umbilo river.

The road leading to the Umbilo waste water treatment works in Northdene was damaged during the floods, leading to untreated sewage works.

The Umbilo river runs through several communities, a nature reserve and into the Durban Harbour.

Dead fish were also seen washed up on the banks of the Umgeni river mouth, also owed largely to pollution from a “faecal source” due to poorly treated wastewater.

“Water test showed extremely low levels of dissolved oxygen in the water that could have caused the fish kill.

“Low oxygen levels are a reflection of poor water quality attributed to high amount of undesirable organic material in the environment. This has serious negative impact on aquatic life,” he explained.

Bux said that despite the encouraging results in certain parts of the municipality, the public should heed any announcements made by the municipality in the event any changes in water quality are recorded.

Any parameters falling outside of SANS 241 limits may cause acute or chronic health problems.

The IWWT are also continuing to teste wastewater samples from sewage plants in eThekwini to monitor Covid-19 levels.

This is done using molecular techniques, with results shared with the National Institute for Communicable Diseases.

“Currently, based on the latest tests, there are very low levels of SARS-CoV-2 detected in the wastewater samples. Current findings correlate well with the comparatively low number of clinical cases observed in eThekwini metro,” Bux said.

Beaches still closed

Thirteen beaches across eThekwini remain closed due to high levels of E.coli in the water.

The beaches in question are Westbrook, uMhlanga Main, uMdloti, Casuarina, eThekwini Beach, Laguna Seasonal Beach, Anstey’s Beach, Brighton Beach, Isipingo Beach, Reunion Beach, Warner Beach, Amanzimtoti Main Beach, and Pipeline Beach.

They were closed at the end of August, after recent water quality tests confirmed the presence of sewage in the water.

“All water activities such as swimming, surfing, fishing, bathing, canoeing and other activities taking place at City beaches are, therefore, prohibited. Beachgoers are urged to heed this warning as disregarding it could result in outbreaks of waterborne diseases,” Mayisela said.

