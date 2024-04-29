Community Chat: Are building hijackers and squatters given ‘free rein’?

A housing crisis has gripped several major parts of the country, leading to hijacked buildings and illegal land occupations.

The scourge has become so widespread that many believe authorities have given hijackers and squatters “free rein”.

Law enforcement agencies descended on Moffat View precinct in Johannesburg on Monday to tackle crime and squatting in the area.

The operation, involving the South African Police Service (SAPS) Cluster, the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD), private security companies, and “AmaPanyaza” crime wardens.

Ward 57 Councilor Faeeza Chame said the Lindokuhle informal settlement was illegal and had been in the area for about a year.

