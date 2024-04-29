Local News

Home » News » South Africa » Local News

Avatar photo

By Citizen Reporter

Journalist

2 minute read

29 Apr 2024

01:43 pm

Community Chat: Are building hijackers and squatters given ‘free rein’?

Have your say on today's big issue.

A hijacked building

Picture for illustration purposes: SAPS.

A housing crisis has gripped several major parts of the country, leading to hijacked buildings and illegal land occupations.

The scourge has become so widespread that many believe authorities have given hijackers and squatters “free rein”.

Law enforcement agencies descended on Moffat View precinct in Johannesburg on Monday to tackle crime and squatting in the area.

The operation, involving the South African Police Service (SAPS) Cluster, the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD), private security companies, and “AmaPanyaza” crime wardens.

Ward 57 Councilor Faeeza Chame said the Lindokuhle informal settlement was illegal and had been in the area for about a year.

READ MORE ON THIS STORY HERE.

Do you think the bridge is worth R5m? Vote in our poll below and share your thoughts on X and Facebook.

Read more on these topics

buildings City of Johannesburg(COJ) Editor’s Choice illegal

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Local News Community Chat: Are building hijackers and squatters given ‘free rein’?
Elections WATCH: ‘Umshini Wami’ – Mbalula shades Zuma amid MK ‘purge’
Elections Cele says anyone that disrupts elections will be dealt with
Elections New poll shows support for ANC close to 40% a month before elections
Politics Bye bye parliament? MK party comrades sent packing weeks before national elections

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe