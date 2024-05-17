Community Chat: Do you support local businesses?

Have your say on today's big issue.

In tough economic times, it can be hard to not shop at places that offer the cheapest prices. But these are also the times when support for local businesses is needed the most.

An example of the power of supporting local is KwaZulu-Natal businessman Phila Zulu who sells peanut butter and clothing to raise money to help orphans and vulnerable children.

According to The North Coast Courier, Zulu’s Phila Zulu Trading almost went under when residents reportedly demanded he give them employment opportunities, and amid security fears.

Ballito resident Heather Piper provided much-needed advice and support to help Zulu carry on his business and provide for those in need.

Do you support local businesses?

