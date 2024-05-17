Local News

Home » News » South Africa » Local News

Avatar photo

By Citizen Reporter

Journalist

1 minute read

17 May 2024

03:16 pm

Community Chat: Do you support local businesses?

Have your say on today's big issue.

Man looking at bottles in a shop.

Picture for illustration purposes. Image: iStock

In tough economic times, it can be hard to not shop at places that offer the cheapest prices. But these are also the times when support for local businesses is needed the most.

An example of the power of supporting local is KwaZulu-Natal businessman Phila Zulu who sells peanut butter and clothing to raise money to help orphans and vulnerable children.

According to The North Coast Courier, Zulu’s Phila Zulu Trading almost went under when residents reportedly demanded he give them employment opportunities, and amid security fears.

Ballito resident Heather Piper provided much-needed advice and support to help Zulu carry on his business and provide for those in need.

READ MORE ON THIS STORY HERE

Do you support local businesses?

Share your thoughts on X and Facebook.

Read more on these topics

Business community money Peanut Butter support

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

South Africa WATCH: ‘Maroon Passport’ – Inside the Home Affairs corruption scheme that’s implicated 120 officials
Local News Community Chat: Does blocking roads in protest help?
Health NHI: An excuse to ‘loot’ and ‘tax South Africans blind’
News WATCH: Elderly woman nabbed for swatting ANC election poster
Business Health minister says NHI will be implemented over next four years

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES