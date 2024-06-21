Community Chat: Have you been a victim of tyre spiking?

Tyre spikings are becoming more common on the N4. Picture: Supplied/IICE Community Network Group

Police have warned about spiking incidents on the N4 after dozens of incidents on the highway.

A Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) traffic warden became the latest victim of the hijacking trick when he drove over spikes near the Ga-Rankuwa offramp at De Wildt on Thursday night.

According to Kormorant, he sent a message for help on the Spiking Panic Button WhatsApp group and was helped by a team, consisting of security companies, TMPD and private citizens.

