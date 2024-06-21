Local News

Home » News » South Africa » Local News

Avatar photo

By Citizen Reporter

Journalist

1 minute read

21 Jun 2024

08:49 am

Community Chat: Have you been a victim of tyre spiking?

Have your say on today's big issue.

Tyre spikings are becoming more common on the N4. Picture: Supplied/IICE Community Network Group

Police have warned about spiking incidents on the N4 after dozens of incidents on the highway.

A Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) traffic warden became the latest victim of the hijacking trick when he drove over spikes near the Ga-Rankuwa offramp at De Wildt on Thursday night.

According to Kormorant, he sent a message for help on the Spiking Panic Button WhatsApp group and was helped by a team, consisting of security companies, TMPD and private citizens.

READ MORE ON THIS STORY HERE

Community Chat: Have you been a victim of tyre spiking?

Share your thoughts on X and Fa.

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

LIVE interactive map, latest news, multimedia and more!

View Map

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Elections A VIEW OF THE WEEK: Beware! Inequality will ruin GNU’s marriage of convenience
News High Court orders Joburg and City Power to pay R1.073 billion debt to Eskom
Courts WATCH: Malema sticks to his guns, maintains he’s being wrongly prosecuted
Local News Community Chat: How would you react to catching a 397kg shark?
Courts Constitutional Court rules against Motsoaledi in ZEP matter

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES