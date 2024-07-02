Local News

Community Chat: How will you deal with electricity tariff increases?

Have your say on today's big issue.

Picture for illustration purposes: iStock

Johannesburg residents are scrambling to find extra coins after an electricity tariff increase of 12.72%.

As reported by Caxton Network News, the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) recently approved City Power’s application for a tariff increase.

Customers on the Extended Social Package will pay 6.21% more.

Those on prepaid meters will soon pay a monthly service fee of R70 and R130 network capacity charge. Both amounts exclude VAT.

READ MORE ON THIS STORY HERE

How will you deal with electricity tariff increases?

