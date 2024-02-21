‘Drug abuse gets worse’: Tshwane safety MMC says metro cops are arresting dealers

The drug abuse problem in Tshwane is worse than ever, say rehabilitation organisations – but MMC for safety Grandi Theunissen claims the Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) drug unit is doing well in apprehending dealers. However, Second Chance Recovery Centre awareness coordinator Solomon Legodi said the drug problem in Tshwane was serious and getting worse. He said they have found that the people who sold drugs in their communities are not necessarily foreigners. “It’s people who come from Mamelodi,” he said. 'It's not Nigerians' “It’s not Nigerians. So here it is more of a hush-hush situation because you don’t know…

The drug abuse problem in Tshwane is worse than ever, say rehabilitation organisations – but MMC for safety Grandi Theunissen claims the Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) drug unit is doing well in apprehending dealers.

However, Second Chance Recovery Centre awareness coordinator Solomon Legodi said the drug problem in Tshwane was serious and getting worse.

He said they have found that the people who sold drugs in their communities are not necessarily foreigners. “It’s people who come from Mamelodi,” he said.

‘It’s not Nigerians’

“It’s not Nigerians. So here it is more of a hush-hush situation because you don’t know who will end up at your front door.”

Legodi said that was the reason they focused on helping addicts, instead.

“At least then we know we are hitting [the drug dealers’] markets. If we can take two or three of them to rehab, we know we have taken out a network,” he said.

“The drug lords have suppliers and the suppliers have addicts selling for them to ensure they abuse the same product he is meant to sell.”

Legodi said addicts used to sell drugs were referred to as “Snymans”. He added: “They sell the substances on the street, and they are the very same guys you find smoking it around the corner.”

Drug pandemic in Pretoria ‘insane’

Urban Recovery founder Steve Smith said the drug pandemic in Pretoria was insane. “In the six years that I have been working with addicts, this has been the busiest February yet,” he said.

“I have businessmen who are addicted to crystal meth and crack cocaine. There are beautiful young people from good houses dressed properly sitting in crack houses.”

Smith said some addicts on the street get detox medication to help them get off hard drugs, but they soon run back to the drugs again.

“It’s really bad, it’s like people have lost hope, people just want to escape.”

Sex and drugs on TV

Smith said another reason so many people were using drugs now compared to a few years ago was because society made it acceptable with all the sex and drugs shown on television.

“People are struggling with addiction but can’t stop by themselves. Alcohol is also a problem, pubs are full, bottle stores thrive and now Uber Eats is, too.

“The alcoholic can now stay at home and order from the comfort of his couch. It has just got so easy,” he said.

But Smith added, that those struggling with addiction should not lose hope. “There is help out there,” he said.

Operations that led to many arrests

Meanwhile, Theunissen said the TMPD drug unit had staged more than 15 operations in the past few months that led to many arrests.

“Last Friday, the members conducted a joint operation with KT Tactical, Night Guard Security and Forum Security in the Hammanskraal and Temba policing area where four males, aged between 25 and 42 years, were arrested for possession and dealing in drugs,” he said.

The MMC said the suspects were found in possession of heroin and crack cocaine worth an estimated R106 600 and with three luxury vehicles used to transport and store drugs.

They were arrested and detained at Temba police station.

“The metro police will keep on working with private companies to get rid of the drugs because they’re an evil we need to uproot out of the community,” he said.