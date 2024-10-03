Family furious after eviction to pave way for mine

The Sindane family was forcefully evicted to make way for a mine, sparking outrage and accusations of police abuse during the relocation process.

A Mpumalanga family are furious after mining giant Exxaro evicted them from their home to make way for mining activities.

The Sindane family from the Leeu Bank farm near Belfast was evicted on Tuesday after failing to challenge an eviction order.

Spokesperson Elisa Sindane said during the eviction police assaulted some family members.

“We were not refusing to relocate, we just demanded to be taken to a house similar to what we had. Our homestead comprised eight rooms and two big huts.

“We were taken to a house with four rooms and it can’t accommodate our furniture and other items. There are seven adults and six children.”

“We have been asking the mine to give us a bigger house and a place to keep our livestock but they decided to evict us.”

“We were forcefully removed from the land that our family occupied for more than 60 years. We had a huge yard, but we were taken to a small piece of land.”

Marweshe Attorneys, representing the family, said they were preparing legal action as Exxaro’s conduct was an ambush.

A video shared with The Citizen showed the police and the officials from the sheriff of the court violently pushing some family members including women.

A male voice could be heard accusing the police of harassing an 83-year-old granny.

Exxaro spokesperson Nomonde Ndwalaza said: “Exxaro confirms that the supreme court of appeal has concluded the legal process related to land ownership in Belfast between Exxaro Resources and the Sindane family.”

“On 16 August, the court dismissed the family’s application for leave to appeal, reaffirming Exxaro’s legal right to the land and bringing legal closure to the issue.”

“In line with the judgment, the Sindane family was relocated to newly built housing in Phumulani Agrivillage on 01 October.”

Magnificent Mndebele, head of media and communications for Mining Affected Communities United in Action condemned Exxaro’s action and accused the government of failing to protect communities against abuse by the mining firms.