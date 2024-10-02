Political activist shot multiple times outside home in Schoemansdal

The political activist arrived at his home in Schoemansdal, Mpumalanga, when a man in a white hat and black jersey shot him several times.

Police are investigating an incident where a political activist was shot multiple times outside of his home in Schoemansdal, Mpumalanga, on Tuesday.

Police spokesperson Colonel Donald Mdhluli said the man arrived at his home with a companion at around 9.20pm when he was accosted as he was about to open his gate.

ALSO READ: Whistle-blowers still not safe a year after Deokaran killing

Political activist now fighting for his life

“At that moment, an armed man wearing a black jersey and a white hat approached him and fired several shots, resulting in the victim sustaining injuries,” Mdhluli said.

“Despite attempting to seek refuge in his house, the suspect continued firing at the victim as he tried to flee towards safety.”

The suspect fled the scene and is still at large.

The political activist, who Mdhluli refused to name, was transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment and is fighting for his life.

Acting Provincial Commissioner of the South African Police Service (SAPS) in Mpumalanga, Major General Zeph Mkhwanazi strongly condemned the incident and said police will work around the clock to ensure the suspect is swiftly brought to book.

Colonel Mdhluli added that members of the public with any information that may assist in the arrest of the suspect involved in this heinous crime should call the Crime Stop number at 08600 10111 or send information via the My SAPS app.

SAPS said all received information will be treated with the utmost confidentiality, and callers may opt to remain anonymous.

Police have refused to name the political activist.

This is a developing story and updates will follow with more details as they become available.

ALSO READ: Assassinations: South Africans ‘have no qualms’ taking out political rivals

Police close to a breakthrough in Lusikisiki shooting

This comes days after the country was rocked by a mass shooting in the Ngobozana village of Lusikisiki in the Eastern Cape on Saturday.

Eighteen people were killed in the massacre, with experts suggesting the incident could have been fuelled by the proliferation of illegal firearms, family and group feuding.

While one suspect is being interrogated about the incident that left 15 women and three men dead, two other victims are still in hospital.

During a media briefing on Tuesday, national police commissioner Fannie Masemola announced they were close to a breakthrough.

ALSO READ: Assassinations are nothing new, but why are they still so easy?