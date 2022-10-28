Sadness and anger after Grade 1 pupil killed in Curro school parking lot

Citizen Reporter

Messages of condolence and support have poured in after a Grade 1 pupil was killed at Curro Thatchfield Independent School on Wednesday.

The girl has since been identified as Azania Madonsela, Pretoria Rekord reports.

‘Freak accident’

Messages appeared on various social media platforms following the incident, which has been described as a “freak accident”.

According to Craig van Aswegen from Emergency Medical Solutions, his team arrived on the scene after they received a call from the school just after 7am.

Madonsela’s life could not be saved due to severe head injuries.

According to eyewitnesses, the deceased’s mother was still on the school premises when her child was hit.

“We are investigating a case of culpable homicide,” said police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Gert Adolf Corbett.

Condolences

“Curro’s deepest sympathy and thoughts are with the family and all involved in this terrible tragedy.

“Counsellors are on site to support the learners and staff at the school,” Curro Holdings, the parent company behind the independent school chain, said in a statement.

“The safety and security of Curro’s learners and staff members remain its top priority and where possible, the group takes a proactive approach in seeking to prevent incidents of this nature.”

“Azania, until we meet again, Curro Thatchfield will work to change our community. We will build on your life and legacy,” the school said.

Magdalyn Pulane said, “So so heartbroken. May the good Lord heal the family, friends and her classmates in this hard time. RIP LITTLE ANGEL”.

Miranda Du Preez said, “This is heartbreaking. You got your angel wings so young little girl. I pray that your family can find peace in this difficult time”.

Beverley Bourne said, “May your dear little soul Rest in Peace and may perpetual light shine upon you beautiful Azania. Sincere condolences to her family and prayers for God’s peace and comfort to embrace them all”.

Udheshni Padiachi said, “God I pray that you surround her family and friends with your mighty healing wings and give them comfort in their time of loss. It is never easy to lose a family member young or old. May her soul find eternal rest in the arms of the Lord”.

Some people, however, demanded answers.

“This school is really irresponsible and not concerned about learners’ safety,” said Avi Singh.

“I have seen the traffic at this school in the morning and afternoons. There is absolutely no control, it is total madness. This matter was raised with the principal on many occasions and he did absolutely nothing about it. I feel that the principal should also be held responsible for this tragedy.”

Edited by Nica Richards.

This article first appeared on Caxton publication Pretoria Rekord’s website. Read the original article here.