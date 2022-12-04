Pit bull mauls tavern patron to death in North West

Citizen Reporter

A 39-year-old man has been mauled to death by a pit bull at a tavern in Mogwase near Rusternburg in the North West.

OFM News reported that the deceased was attacked at the tavern on Saturday after it had closed for the night.

Dogs released into tavern yard

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Amanda Funani said the owner of the tavern released his dogs, as per usual, after locking up.

According to Funani, the man entered the premises despite it being closed, after which he was attacked. The breeds of the other dogs are not yet known.

An inquest docket has since been opened, but no arrests have been made.

A community member who shared a voice note describing the incident has a different version of events, however.

According to him, the deceased fell asleep at the tavern and was attacked after the owner released his dogs into the yard, OFM News reported.

News24 reports the owner of the tavern has since surrendered two dogs, among them the pit bull, to the Rustenburg SPCA, where they were euthanised.

Spate of attacks

The recent spate of attacks, mostly on children, has spurred on intense debate about irresponsible dog ownership and the so-called aggressive nature of the canines.

Last month, three-year-old Keketso Saul was attacked and killed by two pit bulls in the Free State.

The dogs’ owner, 21-year-old Lebohang Pali, has since been charged with keeping dangerous dogs, and was granted bail, OFM News reported.

In October, a petition was launched by the Sizwe Kupelo Foundation to ban the ownership of pit bulls, in a bid to prevent further attacks and deaths.

This was spurred on by the mauling to death of 10-year-old Storm Nuku by two pit bulls at his home in Gelvandale, Gqeberha in September.

Both dogs were shot dead by police, but Storm succumbed to his injuries and died at the scene.

The petition was endorsed by the National Council of Societies for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (NSPCA), in light of its goal to protect human and animal lives by promoting responsible ownership.

The petition is also calling for stronger regulations when owning a pit bull, by asking that permits be handed out to prospective owners.

The foundation’s petition wants Minister of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development Thoko Didiza to intervene when it comes to keeping pit bulls as pets.

Compiled by Nica Richards.