UP strike: It’s back to class despite ongoing strike chaos

Classes resumed at the University of Pretoria (UP) despite the ongoing strike by the National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu) over wage disputes.

Last week, striking union members opened a case of assault against the university security and police after police used a stun grenade and fired rubber bullets to disperse the group of workers at the Hatfield campus.

UP spokesperson Rikus Delport confirmed that contact classes successfully resumed on the campus after the university obtained an interdict preventing striking workers from disrupting operations and intimidating students and staff.

“While approximately 200 workers continue to participate in the strike, we commend the dedication of our staff members who have stepped in to ensure the continuity of our operations.

“We are working diligently to minimise any disruptions to our students’ learning experience during these challenging circumstances,” he said.

Difficulty of jobs increase yearly

Political analyst Khanya Vilakazi said workers realised the difficulty in which their job increases yearly.

“Every year we see the literacy rate of students coming out of matric when they get to university and the lecturers and staff were required to create cakes out of pancakes,” he said.

He said the only thing that could motivate workers was a higher income.

“What becomes an equitable income for workers that are supposed to produce and create the future of South Africa, when the basic educational system in South Africa is crumbling, to say the least, the only bastions that still stand are the institutions of higher learning.

“People need to understand the difficulty lecturers have, in asking for a higher pay threshold. It always boils down to negotiating and what the workers want and what the institution is prepared to give,” he said.

Workers organise themselves

Economist Dawie Roodt said because employers were usually in a stronger position than employees, it made sense for workers to organise themselves collectively.

“It’s a good thing because it brings some balance but there are pretexts such as not being violent and so on.

“The problem is, especially in South Africa, it is starting to take on a political colour. Apart from the political angle, any worker who belongs to an organisation like Nehawu [has a salary] higher than the person on the street.”

He added that because unions were so well organised, it was difficult to act against them.

“Therefore, employers do not want to employ more people, because it only causes problems, which means the unemployment rate is very high. And we have no economic growth in South Africa and very high levels of poverty.”

Roodt said people who worked for universities earned higher salaries compared to those in similar roles outside of the university.

He said despite the strike putting a huge amount of pressure on an employer, it has become an everyday thing.

“However, strikes have become so everyday some companies have become strike fit and less intimidated.”

Education ofted disrupted during protests

SA Teachers’ Union professional services chief executive Paul Sauer said although the union does not have a particular stake in the current labour action, it still finds it concerning that education, be it tertiary or at school level, is often disrupted during protest action.

“Whether these disruptions are intentional or an unfortunate consequence is a different matter,” he said.

He said the fact remains, that disruption to education should be avoided at all costs.