Lottery results: How does the Lotto draw work behind the scenes?

Lotto draws are conducted digitally, and Ithuba states the number generation is strictly overseen by independent auditors and draw officials.

The national lottery is a hidden pathway to riches that only a lucky few stumble upon.

At its inception, the draw was done live on television but long gone are the days when presenters stood alongside the draw machine watching the balls being plucked from the air to make dreams come true.

The draw has been presented digitally for many years, implying the numbers are picked in advance before the graphics can be generated.

Random number generator

Ithuba has been South Africa’s licenced national lottery operator since 2015 and the regulatory framework is governed by the National Lotteries Commission (NLC).

Players have an option of three main draws, the large payout Lotto and powerball games, as well as the daily draw with a lesser payout.

The draws are conducted at 9pm every night, with the ticket sales closing at 8.30pm.

Ithuba explained that it uses experienced draw officers to oversee the process to ensure everything is above board.

“The winning numbers are selected using a random number generator (RNG) system in a secure environment conducted by the Ithuba draw officer,” Michelle van Trotsenburg, Ithuba’s head of Marketing Corporate Affairs, explained to The Citizen.

The draw is done in the presence of an independent officer before being verified and displayed to the public.

“The numbers are generated prior to the scheduled broadcast, following a rigorous pre-draw process to ensure accuracy and security,” Van Trostenburg confirmed.

Below is an example of the digital draw.

Global lottery standards

To ensure the numbers do not change while being copied from the RNG to the digital broadcast, cross-checking verification is completed.

“Independent verification processes are in place to maintain accuracy and integrity,” said Van Trostenburg

“The authenticity of each draw is ensured through independent verification, regulatory oversight, and thorough documentation at every step,” she stressed, adding that the procedures were in line with global standards.

Ithuba states that the balls and draw machine still exist, but it is only a consideration if the RNG is not functioning.

“Our unwavering commitment to transparency and alignment with global best practices ensures the integrity of each draw,” Van Trostenburg concluded.

