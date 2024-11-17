R257 million unclaimed: Lotto looking for its winners

As of 30 October 2024, more than R257 million in prizes remain unclaimed across various games, says Lotto operator.

Lotto operator Ithuba Holdings is searching for winners who have not yet claimed their money.

Among the jackpots not yet claimed is R3,448,147 won on 19 January 2024. The winnings are set to expire in just over two months.

The ticket in question was bought in Louis Trichardt, Limpopo.

Unclaimed wins

Lotto is also looking for a winner who won R640,100 from Daily Lotto. The ticket was purchased at Carletonville, Gauteng, on 5 January 2024 and the win will expire on 5 January 2025.

Another Daily Lotto winner of R514,232 is being called to claim their money. The ticket for this win was purchased on 29 January 2024 in Brakpan, Gauteng, and will expire on 29 January 2025.

R257 million in wins

“As of 30 October 2024, more than R257 million in prizes remain unclaimed across various games,” Ithuba said.

Winnings not claimed within 365 days will be forfeited and redirected to support community causes through the National Lottery Distribution Trust Fund (NLDTF).

Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza urged participants who have played in the past year to check and validate their tickets.

“It is always unfortunate and anticlimactic when winners do not follow up on their well-deserved prizes.

“We appeal to all National Lottery participants to write their names on the back of their tickets and store them safely after playing.

“We also encourage participants to use our social media pages, website and digital App, to check the winning numbers once they have played.”

How to claim

“Participants may walk into their nearest retail store or Ithuba office to validate their tickets and check if they have unclaimed winnings.”

“For participants using digital platforms which include, banking platforms, National Lottery website, and mobile App, there is no need to claim any winnings under R249,000, as these amounts are paid automatically into their bank accounts or credited directly to your National Lottery wallet, respectively.

“For winnings over R249,000, winners are promptly notified within 24 working hours and can easily complete the secure claim process at any Ithuba regional office.”

All winnings are tax-free.

