Mashatile lists ‘concrete actions’ in GBV fight at 16 Days of Activism launch

Deputy President Paul Mashatile launched the 16 Days of Activism campaign labelling GBV as a national crisis requiring urgent action.

Deputy President Paul Mashatile attended the national launch of the 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children campaign on Monday in Rustenburg, North West.

Speaking at the launch, Mashatile said government is working with all sectors to develop an action plan that can be implemented, stating that Gender Base Violence (GBV) is a “national crisis that requires a national response”.

“We will collaborate towards a plan that prioritises the needs of the most vulnerable and guarantees the inclusion of everyone in our joint endeavour to eradicate violence,” he said.

Dealing with GBV as a pandemic – Mashatile

Mashatile said as part of cabinet‘s continuous commitment to combating the scourge, it approved dealing with GBV and femicide as if it were a pandemic.

Furthermore, he added the foundation of this approach lies in a clear focus on three key areas:

Strengthening institutional arrangements, which we are advancing by establishing a multi-sectoral National Council on Gender-Based Violence and Femicide (NCGBVF) to coordinate and drive efforts across all sectors.

Scaling up prevention efforts, including leveraging preferential procurement to help alleviate poverty, which is a key driver of violence, while creating sustainable economic opportunities for vulnerable communities.

We are enhancing the use of evidence-based approaches, ensuring that solid data, research, and the lived experiences of victims and survivors inform all interventions and policies.

‘Concrete actions’

“Fellow South Africans, let me also share with you some of the concrete actions we have taken over the past year to create a safer and more just society.

We have passed laws that prioritise the safety of women and children, including the Domestic Violence Act and the Sexual Offences Act.

The National Council on Gender-Based Violence and Femicide Bill was signed into law on May 24, 2024, establishing it as an urgent priority.

We are piloting Online Applications for Protection Orders, making it easier for victims to access the legal protection they need.

68 courts have been upgraded to meet the Minimum Standards for the National Strategy on Reasonable Accommodations to ensure that all court users, including those with disabilities, have access to justice.

We have completed the Gqeberha Forensic Laboratory and upgraded the Crime Administration System, enabling better management of crime data.

Strides have been made in clearing the historical DNA backlog, and prioritising cases to ensure timely and effective justice for victims and survivors.

We developed a category of crimes constituting gender-based violence, making it easier to identify and track cases in our legal system.

The Women Economic Assembly (WECONA), launched in October 2021, has unlocked opportunities for women across key sectors such as automotive, agriculture, mining, energy, manufacturing, and health.

The Presidential Women’s Economic Empowerment Programme has reached 6,684 women entrepreneurs across several provinces, helping them grow their businesses through preferential procurement opportunities.

We have supported 270 Civil Society Organisations across the country that provide direct services to victims and survivors, with a total of R89.7 million in funding through the Criminal Justice and Recovery Assets funds.

Approximately 96,980 victims have accessed psychosocial support through the GBV Command Centre.

We have established three Khuseleka centres and increased the number of designated health facilities to 57, ensuring victims have access to comprehensive support.”

Prevention and financial independence as pillars of change

According to Mashatile, the mining sector is working to improve response, care, and support services for victims and survivors, with a centre sponsored in Limpopo and in the North West.

“We will focus on prevention and economic empowerment, recognising the importance of financial independence in breaking the cycle of violence.”

Furthermore, he said that he is committed to creating opportunities for women and children, ensuring they have access to quality education, employment, and resources that enable them to achieve financial independence.

“We must work together, across all levels of society, to drive systemic change and build a safer, more equitable environment for all,” Mashatile concluded.

