By Faizel Patel

10 Sep 2024

07:25 pm

Former Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan admitted to hospital

Gordhan's family said he was receiving "the best available medical care".

Former Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan hospitalised

Former Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan. Picture: Gallo Images/Brenton Geach

Former finance minister Pravin Gordhan has been hospitalised.

Gordhan’s family spokesperson Adrian Lackay said further updates on Gordhan’s condition will be provided.

Hospitalised

“The family of the former Minister of Public Enterprises, Mr. Pravin Gordhan, would like to inform the media and the public that he has been admitted to hospital.

“Mr. Gordhan is receiving the best available medical care. The family has requested privacy during this difficult time,” Lackay said.

In March, Gordhan announced that he would retire after the 29 May 2024 general election to prepare the way for the new administration and smooth transition.

Career

A trained pharmacist, Gordhan is a struggle veteran whose career as a politician and activist spanned more than five decades.

Gordhan served as minister of finance from 2009 until 2014 and again from 2015 until 2017.

He also served as minister of cooperative governance and traditional affairs from 2014 until 2015, and as minister of public enterprises since February 2018 until his retirement.

