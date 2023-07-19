More than 6 000 public transport operating licences need to be renewed

Compiled by Devina Haripersad

The Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport has identified a backlog of more than 6 000 public transport operating licences that require renewal. Even more concerning, the department reported, is that it has only received and processed less than 500 applications.

Through an official statement, the department reiterated that according to Section 25 of the National Land Transport Regulations, any operating licence that has been issued for more than 30 days must be renewed no later than 30 days before its expiration date.

Furthermore, the regulations specify that if the Provincial Regulatory Entity (PRE) has not issued a renewed operating licence by the expiry date, the existing licence will remain valid as long as the operator retains the receipt issued by the PRE, serving as proof of the renewal application.

Window of opportunity

“In response to this pressing issue, the Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport is urging public transport operators with expired operating licences to take advantage of the department’s provided window of opportunity. The deadline for licence renewal is set for 31 July 2023,” the department said.

The department also appealed to industry leaders to convey the importance of this matter to affected members and encourage them to submit their renewal applications.

“It is crucial for public transport operators to respond to this call and comply with the licence renewal requirements to ensure the smooth and legal operation of their vehicles,” the department’s head of communications Melitah Madiba said.

“Failure to renew operating licences not only poses potential legal consequences but also jeopardises the safety and reliability of the public transportation system,” Madiba added.

Madiba emphasised that the Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport was committed to maintaining a well-regulated and efficient transport network for the benefit of both operators and commuters.

“Public transport operators are advised to liaise with the department and follow the necessary procedures to renew their licences before the deadline. By doing so, they will contribute to the overall improvement of the transport sector and uphold the standards of compliance and safety,” she concluded.